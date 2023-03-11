Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Down 2.3%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.07. 1,338 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.95.
Point Bridge America First ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.
