PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Short Interest Up 449.4% in February

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 581,300 shares, an increase of 449.4% from the February 13th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

PLM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 269,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,161. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

