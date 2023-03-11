PotCoin Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. PotCoin has a market cap of $575,303.18 and approximately $355.64 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00337019 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00026591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,216,091 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

