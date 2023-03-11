PotCoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $703,668.23 and approximately $1,210.50 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00334190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,215,825 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

