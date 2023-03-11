Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,018,200 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 1,847,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 14,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,832. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

