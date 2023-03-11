Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.16

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $75.24 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

