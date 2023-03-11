PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

PowerUp Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWUP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $166,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

