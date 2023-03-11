Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Prada Stock Up 2.3 %

Prada stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 7,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Prada has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

