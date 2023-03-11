Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Prada Stock Up 2.3 %
Prada stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 7,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Prada has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.96.
Prada Company Profile
