Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Precigen were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 57.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 416.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 11,428,571 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,476,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 11,428,571 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,476,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,822.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,489,141 shares of company stock worth $20,105,997 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday.

PGEN stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

