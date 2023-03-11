Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Precigen Price Performance
Precigen stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.93. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,291.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
