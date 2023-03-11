Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Susan B. Williamson Acquires 1,299 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Susan B. Williamson purchased 1,299 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $14,951.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,951.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRST opened at $10.24 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

