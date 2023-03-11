Prometeus (PROM) Hits Market Cap of $79.92 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.15 or 0.00020502 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $79.92 million and approximately $775,990.23 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

