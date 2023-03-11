Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 5,054 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

