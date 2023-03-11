Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 2.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

