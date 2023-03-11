Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 223 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,666,632. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

