Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,509 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

