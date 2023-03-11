Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 81 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $367.51 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.59.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

