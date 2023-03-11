Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 87 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

STZ opened at $212.00 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.04. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.