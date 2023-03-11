Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($79.79) to €82.00 ($87.23) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

