Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 231.5% from the February 13th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,031.0 days.

Pushpay Price Performance

PHPYF remained flat at $0.78 during trading hours on Friday. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

