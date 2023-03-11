QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.02 million and $705,224.01 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.27926778 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $695,389.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars.

