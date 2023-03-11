Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $262.60 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $262.60 million and $36.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00012172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.67 or 0.07176883 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,570,108 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.