Quantfury Token Price Tops $9.08 on Major Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.08 or 0.00044363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $90.75 million and $53,841.23 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.12704481 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $101,929.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

