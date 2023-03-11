Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,649.96 and approximately $182,623.87 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00225080 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,598.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001032 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,973.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

