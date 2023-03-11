Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5,662.45 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,662.45 and approximately $182,969.78 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00035395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022145 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00225327 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001032 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,973.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

