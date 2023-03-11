QUINT (QUINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. QUINT has a total market cap of $969.35 million and $2.55 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

