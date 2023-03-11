Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32), reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.54 million.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 599,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,425. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on METC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 212,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 197,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,199,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

