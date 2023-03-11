Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32), reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.54 million.
Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 599,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,425. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on METC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.
