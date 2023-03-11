Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE RRC opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,166,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

