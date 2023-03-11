Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Investec downgraded Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,050 ($24.65) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,000.00.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Rathbones Group stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

