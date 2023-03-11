Raymond James Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$27.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
WJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Wajax Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of WJX opened at C$24.93 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$17.25 and a 52 week high of C$25.70. The firm has a market cap of C$533.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
