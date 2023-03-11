Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in February

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Red White & Bloom Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWBYF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 96,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
About Red White & Bloom Brands
