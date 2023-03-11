Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. 319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

