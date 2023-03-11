Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

