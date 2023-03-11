Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 499 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after acquiring an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 250,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $126.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

