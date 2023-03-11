Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $265.07 and a one year high of $384.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.39 and its 200 day moving average is $340.78. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

