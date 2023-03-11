Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

