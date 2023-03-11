Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,501 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

