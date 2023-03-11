Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,766 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,152,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,631,000 after purchasing an additional 448,240 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 55,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $76.66 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

