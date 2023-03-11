RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RENN Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044. RENN Fund has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

RENN Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RENN Fund

RENN Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RENN Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RENN Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

