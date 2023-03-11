Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83), with a volume of 289351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.85).

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.80 million, a P/E ratio of 962.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,142.86%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

