Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

