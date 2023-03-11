Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $266,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

