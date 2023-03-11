ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 13th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

RETO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 44,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

