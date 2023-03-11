REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. REV Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 163,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,269. The company has a market cap of $724.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58 and a beta of 1.96. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 500.13%.
REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.
