REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. REV Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 163,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,269. The company has a market cap of $724.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58 and a beta of 1.96. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 500.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 177,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Further Reading

