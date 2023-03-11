Reviewing Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) & Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Magna International 1.56% 10.49% 4.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and Magna International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $15.60 million 6.93 $28.79 million ($0.46) -1.63 Magna International $37.84 billion 0.40 $592.00 million $2.01 26.12

Volatility & Risk

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna International has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spruce Power and Magna International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Magna International 2 6 5 0 2.23

Magna International has a consensus target price of $62.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Magna International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magna International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magna International beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors, lighting, and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

