RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.37. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.01.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

