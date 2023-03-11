Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Riverside Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

