RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

RMGC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.