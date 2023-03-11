Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Declares Dividend of GBX 17

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RWA opened at GBX 560 ($6.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.04, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418.08 ($5.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 513.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.64.
