Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Declares Dividend of GBX 17

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Robert Walters Trading Up 13.8 %

RWA opened at GBX 560 ($6.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.04, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418.08 ($5.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 513.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.64.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

