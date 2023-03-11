Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

RCKY stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Stories

